Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.72. 1,794,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,830. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

