Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.460-$2.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.32. 795,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,628. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.