GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics



GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

