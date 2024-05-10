Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Gogoro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Gogoro Trading Down 4.8 %
GGR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 114,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
Gogoro Company Profile
