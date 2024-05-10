GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 25,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,831. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

