Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 2nd

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDENGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,026. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $921.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDENGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

