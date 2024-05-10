Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 2nd

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,026. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $921.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.