Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.53

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 4042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $958.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 125,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 325,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

