Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 407,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

