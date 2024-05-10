GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd Buys 114,178 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 114,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $202,095.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,029,765.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 6th, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 163,250 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $295,482.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 533,009 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $943,425.93.

On Friday, April 26th, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 1,523,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,291. The company has a market capitalization of $443.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in GrafTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,209 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

