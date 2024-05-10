Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.0 million-$224.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.2 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,141. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

