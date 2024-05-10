Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$244.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. 219,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,328. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.48. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

