Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -59.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.88) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -36.4%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 416,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,249. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $664.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Insider Activity

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

