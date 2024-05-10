Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of GTN.A remained flat at $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

