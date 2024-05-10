Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Up 3.1 %

GPRE opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $10,444,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,142 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.