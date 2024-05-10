Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 372,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

