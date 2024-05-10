Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Neil Biddle Sells 5,833,000 Shares

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRVGet Free Report) insider Neil Biddle sold 5,833,000 shares of Greenvale Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$349,980.00 ($231,774.83).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68.

Greenvale Energy Ltd engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for hydrocarbons, copper, gold, and uranium, as well as other minerals, such as silver, bismuth, molybdenum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company's principal projects include the Alpha Torbanite project located in Queensland; and the Georgina Basin IOCG project in the Northern Territory.

