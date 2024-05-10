Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

