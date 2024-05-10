Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $37.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

GH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

