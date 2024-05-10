Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $21.43. Guardant Health shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 964,735 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Guardant Health Stock Up 15.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

