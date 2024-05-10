Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum Sells 38,941 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HAL opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
