Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Up 5.9%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 653,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,200,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

