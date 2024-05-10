Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider David Trude Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Free Report) insider David Trude sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.15), for a total transaction of A$28,500.00 ($18,874.17).

David Trude also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 21st, David Trude 1,148 shares of Hansen Technologies stock.
  • On Tuesday, March 12th, David Trude sold 4,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.25), for a total transaction of A$19,632.00 ($13,001.32).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Hansen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 25th. Hansen Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Hansen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.