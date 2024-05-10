Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $615,426.52 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38.

On Monday, April 1st, Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06.

HAYW stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after buying an additional 1,166,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,564,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after buying an additional 46,771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hayward by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

