HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

