HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

