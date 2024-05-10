HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 160,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,085. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

