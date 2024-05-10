Head-To-Head Comparison: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) vs. GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 14.69% 79.78% 12.43% Chesapeake Energy 16.42% 4.87% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GeoPark has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeoPark and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.01%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $105.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GeoPark pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Chesapeake Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $756.63 million 0.70 $111.07 million $1.95 4.93 Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.33 $2.42 billion $7.42 11.90

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats GeoPark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark



GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Chesapeake Energy



Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

