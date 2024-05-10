Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $191,976.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

