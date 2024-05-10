Hecla Mining (HL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 11th

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 6,606,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,801. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

