Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in April

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 2,366.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Hengan International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.4436 dividend. This is an increase from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

