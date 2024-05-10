Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 5,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 20.20%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

