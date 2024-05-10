Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Director Nicholas George Pappas Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas George Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $10,870.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,300 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $9,178.00.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 190,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,902. The company has a market cap of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRTG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.