Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.99. 49,616,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,463,266. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

