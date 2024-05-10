Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 18,633,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,641. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

