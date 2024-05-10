Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $559.91. The stock had a trading volume of 636,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.15. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

