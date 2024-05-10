Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. 4,750,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

