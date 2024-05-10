Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,530. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.96 and its 200-day moving average is $424.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

