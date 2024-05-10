Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,198. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,645. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

