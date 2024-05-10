Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

