Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,846,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.60. 1,034,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

