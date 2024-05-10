Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 117 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after buying an additional 159,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,109. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

