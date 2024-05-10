Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,492 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,129,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 83,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

