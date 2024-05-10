Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 506 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.33. 1,785,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,296. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.18 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

