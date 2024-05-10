Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

Moderna stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.