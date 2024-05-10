Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,750 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Biomerica worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 46,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,603. Biomerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 117.46%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

