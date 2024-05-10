Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 14,271 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %
C stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. 8,774,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,861. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
