Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock worth $2,893,252 over the last ninety days. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WD. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.