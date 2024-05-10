Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $121.31. 769,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

