Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.38 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $104.38 million and $15.98 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.51087106 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,330,750.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

