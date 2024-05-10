Hillenbrand, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,868. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

